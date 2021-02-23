11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) stock moved upwards by 7.73% to $3.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.
- Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) stock rose 4.1% to $26.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock rose 3.51% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 billion.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares rose 2.45% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 19.23% to $7.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.7 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock decreased by 18.72% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock declined by 17.67% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock decreased by 15.62% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock fell 14.34% to $7.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.7 million.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock decreased by 14.15% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
