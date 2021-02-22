12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock rose 21.76% to $14.66 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.3 million.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock rose 11.95% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $946.1 million.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares rose 11.21% to $47.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock rose 9.1% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $218.2 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $53.99. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock decreased by 7.15% to $15.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares decreased by 6.98% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock fell 6.41% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares declined by 5.87% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock declined by 5.64% to $14.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.2 million.
- HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares fell 5.43% to $28.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
