12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 78.99% to $10.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock moved upwards by 28.28% to $10.93. The company's market cap stands at $912.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 22.76% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $99.9 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares moved upwards by 14.77% to $38.98. The company's market cap stands at $872.1 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares moved upwards by 12.29% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 11.57% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 million.
Losers
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares fell 8.1% to $22.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares fell 6.23% to $5.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares fell 5.49% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.4 million.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock declined by 4.92% to $206.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 4.2% to $36.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.4 million.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock decreased by 3.93% to $426.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers