12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares rose 49.53% to $12.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 30.98% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares rose 13.1% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $26.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 11.9% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock moved upwards by 10.95% to $32.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock decreased by 4.62% to $18.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $957.8 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares decreased by 4.6% to $8.28. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock declined by 4.18% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 3.33% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.5 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 3.11% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.8 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 3.07% to $19.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.8 million.
