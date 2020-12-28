11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares moved upwards by 9.79% to $1.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares increased by 8.98% to $21.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 8.97% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $188.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 6.77% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
Losers
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock fell 7.45% to $28.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock decreased by 4.27% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $200.8 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares fell 3.46% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares decreased by 2.85% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 2.77% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.9 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 2.1% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.9 million.
