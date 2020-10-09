11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock increased by 111.48% to $0.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) stock increased by 36.83% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares rose 28.02% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares increased by 18.43% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares increased by 14.3% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) stock rose 9.8% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
Losers
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares sank 4.49% to $2.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock sank 3.67% to $5.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares fell 2.42% to $36.76. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares sank 1.85% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) stock decreased by 1.67% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
