12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 8:27am   Comments
Gainers

  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock increased by 1203.45% to $3.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock increased by 36.84% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 21.01% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock moved upwards by 15.99% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) stock surged 12.58% to $16.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $242.3 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock decreased by 16.5% to $0.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) shares fell 5.58% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares sank 4.09% to $12.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock decreased by 3.85% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.6 million.
  • Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares sank 3.78% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
 

