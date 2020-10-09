12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares rose 10.25% to $2.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL) stock increased by 9.3% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 7.56% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.0 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares surged 5.83% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares rose 4.51% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares surged 4.06% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 23.12% to $2.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 10.35% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares fell 7.7% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares fell 6.89% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock declined by 6.88% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock decreased by 4.7% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
