12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 28.57% to $2.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $410.5 million.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares surged 16.78% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.0 million.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares increased by 16.47% to $123.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock surged 9.67% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares rose 5.61% to $142.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 billion.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock rose 5.21% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion.
Losers
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) shares fell 15.2% to $69.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 billion.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock sank 6.13% to $15.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.2 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares fell 5.89% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares fell 4.33% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 3.35% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock declined by 2.79% to $53.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers