12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• voxeljet, Inc. (NYSE:VJET) shares increased by 9.09% to $1.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares increased by 6.93% to $46. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 6.03% to $1.23.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 5.16% to $0.26.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 3.60% to $44.55. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $49.

• NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock rose 3.59% to $101.87. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 29, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $125.

• Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares increased by 3.15% to $68.82. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $73.

Losers

• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined 11.52% to $3.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Neonode, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) stock fell 8.97% to $3.55.

• Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) stock declined 4.78% to $2.19.

• Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares decreased by 3.95% to $97.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 29, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $107.

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares decreased by 3.08% to $53.80. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on Apr 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.