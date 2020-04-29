12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• voxeljet, Inc. (NYSE:VJET) shares increased by 9.09% to $1.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares increased by 6.93% to $46. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.
• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 6.03% to $1.23.
• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 5.16% to $0.26.
• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 3.60% to $44.55. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $49.
• NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock rose 3.59% to $101.87. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 29, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $125.
• Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares increased by 3.15% to $68.82. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $73.
Losers
• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined 11.52% to $3.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• Neonode, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) stock fell 8.97% to $3.55.
• Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) stock declined 4.78% to $2.19.
• Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares decreased by 3.95% to $97.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 29, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $107.
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares decreased by 3.08% to $53.80. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on Apr 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas