6 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

EPR Props, Inc. (NYSE:EPR) shares moved upwards by 12.94% to $26.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $30.

Granite Point Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares moved upwards by 3.58% to $4.20. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Apr 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

 

Losers

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) shares decreased by 5.24% to $1.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

Chimera Investment, Inc. (NYSE:CIM) shares fell 3.43% to $7.03. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Feb 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $23.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares fell 3.40% to $0.68. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares declined 3.29% to $2.35.

 

