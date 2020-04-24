Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 7:34am   Comments
Gainers

Lightbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock moved upwards by 8% to $3.78 during Friday's pre-market session.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.89.

SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares increased by 3.57% to $1.16. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 3.86% to $0.62 during Friday's pre-market session.

China Recycling Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 3.85% to $2.50.

 

