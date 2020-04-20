11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 50.68% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session.

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 21.33% to $2.56.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock increased by 8% to $1.35.

• Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares increased by 7.27% to $3.10. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 6.90% to $0.22.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $2.52.

• Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares increased by 3.36% to $44. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 14, is at Underweight, with a price target of $32.

Losers

• Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares declined 16.36% to $4.60 during Monday's pre-market session.

• GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock declined 5.32% to $2.67. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock decreased by 3.83% to $40.70. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 3, is at Positive, with a price target of $93.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 3.01% to $1.61.