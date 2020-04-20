Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 50.68% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 21.33% to $2.56.

Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock increased by 8% to $1.35.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares increased by 7.27% to $3.10. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 6.90% to $0.22.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $2.52.

Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares increased by 3.36% to $44. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 14, is at Underweight, with a price target of $32.

 

Losers

Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares declined 16.36% to $4.60 during Monday's pre-market session.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock declined 5.32% to $2.67. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock decreased by 3.83% to $40.70. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 3, is at Positive, with a price target of $93.

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 3.01% to $1.61.

 

Related Articles (MYSZ + SFET)

35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Strong But Cautious Start To The Second Quarter
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.