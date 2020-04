4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock increased by 5.67% to $69.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $72.

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares rose 4.40% to $34.85. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.

• Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ:KHC) stock increased by 3.82% to $26.90. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.

• Coca-Cola, Inc. (NYSE:KO) stock increased by 3.41% to $48.20. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.