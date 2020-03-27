Market Overview

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Gainers

SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares surged 18.61% to $0.65 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.09.

 

Losers

Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined 9.88% to $0.62 during Friday's pre-market session.

Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 6.21% to $2.72.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock plummeted 4.86% to $16.26. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares fell 3.31% to $7. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

 

