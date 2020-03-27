6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares surged 18.61% to $0.65 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.09.

Losers

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined 9.88% to $0.62 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 6.21% to $2.72.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock plummeted 4.86% to $16.26. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares fell 3.31% to $7. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Underweight.