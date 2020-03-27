11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $2.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 6, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares declined 17.18% to $2.70 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) stock decreased by 5.64% to $2.51.

• ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) shares decreased by 5.38% to $6.16.

• Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) shares declined 5.20% to $3.01. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) stock decreased by 4.84% to $3.44. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock plummeted 4.43% to $6.69. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

• HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 4.13% to $28.90. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Prudential, Inc. (NYSE:PUK) stock plummeted 3.34% to $25.20.

• Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) stock declined 3.28% to $44.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 9, is at Overweight, with a price target of $79.

• American Express, Inc. (NYSE:AXP) stock declined 3.21% to $90.50. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Mar 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $119.