18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 41.26% to $15.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.

• CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock moved upwards by 40.42% to $3.37.

• Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares increased by 22.09% to $5.25.

• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares surged 17.95% to $2.30.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares increased by 13.04% to $0.26.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares surged 11.89% to $2.54.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock surged 11.76% to $2.09.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares moved upwards by 11.23% to $4.06. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock rose 11.17% to $4.28. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock moved upwards by 10.11% to $56.50. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.

Losers

• Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) stock declined 75.07% to $3.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.

• Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock fell 19.79% to $3.

• Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares decreased by 10.34% to $7.89.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares decreased by 8.29% to $0.41.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares fell 6.89% to $0.37.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares fell 5.29% to $0.31.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares plummeted 4.33% to $9.05. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares plummeted 3.46% to $0.60. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Jan 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.