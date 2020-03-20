6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock rose 18.56% to $5.75 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares surged 14.24% to $41.72. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock surged 7.36% to $61.55. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Underperform.

• PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $120.97. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Outperform.

Losers

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares plummeted 11.27% to $1.89 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Unilever, Inc. (NYSE:UN) shares fell 3.02% to $47.17.