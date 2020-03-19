8 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 13.27% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) stock moved upwards by 12.08% to $0.77.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares surged 7.69% to $0.14.

• Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares rose 7.24% to $40.71. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock moved upwards by 4.44% to $3.76.

Losers

• SAP, Inc. (NYSE:SAP) shares fell 5% to $92.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $115.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock plummeted 4.08% to $11.98.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares decreased by 3.34% to $15.32. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Buy.