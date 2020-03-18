10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) stock decreased by 11.76% to $1.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on Jan 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

• HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE:HDB) stock declined 9.99% to $42.07.

• Blue Capital Reinsurance, Inc. (NYSE:BCRH) stock decreased by 9.55% to $6.25.

• Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE:MS) shares plummeted 8.17% to $31.02. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.

• Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) stock fell 7.53% to $3.93. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE:CS) shares plummeted 6.98% to $6.73. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) stock decreased by 6.61% to $2.26.

• Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE:WFC) stock plummeted 6.51% to $27.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 9, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $39.

• Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) shares decreased by 6.35% to $222.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $294.

• JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE:JPM) shares plummeted 6.33% to $87.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.