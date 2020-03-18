11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE:BB) stock increased by 3.97% to $3.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Losers

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares declined 15.71% to $4.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASML) stock plummeted 11.92% to $209.92. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Jan 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) stock plummeted 10.70% to $16.40. The most recent rating by Baird, on Jan 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE:TSM) shares declined 9.78% to $43.81.

• Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock plummeted 8.77% to $34.10. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.

• Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock fell 8.76% to $71. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $116.

• NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock declined 8.55% to $198.70. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 25, is at Reduce, with a price target of $230.

• Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares plummeted 8.07% to $63.30. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $98.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 7.75% to $27.01. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.

• Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares declined 7.69% to $18.36. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $21.