18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock rose 83.70% to $0.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares moved upwards by 52.70% to $13.88. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased by 50.27% to $60.11. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock surged 42.02% to $0.74. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock moved upwards by 31.11% to $8.85.

• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) stock rose 22.95% to $2.25. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares moved upwards by 19.49% to $1.41.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares increased by 17.65% to $1.40. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Jan 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) shares rose 17.22% to $2.11. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

• Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares surged 16.72% to $13.40. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on Mar 2, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.

Losers

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock fell 46.39% to $2.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

• GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) stock declined 37.50% to $0.65. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $0.

• Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock declined 7.06% to $149.65. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $200.

• Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE:QGEN) shares declined 6.35% to $37.02. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 6, is at Hold, with a price target of $42.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares declined 5.78% to $0.26.

• HEXO, Inc. (NYSE:HEXO) stock declined 3.95% to $0.68.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock declined 3.87% to $0.50.

• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock declined 3.60% to $0.48.