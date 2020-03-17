Market Overview

15 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 17, 2020 8:59am   Comments
Gainers

Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 52.39% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares rose 39.79% to $5.41.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares moved upwards by 12.41% to $9.60. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

Intl Game Tech, Inc. (NYSE:IGT) stock surged 10.65% to $5.92. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 5, the current rating is at Hold.

MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock moved upwards by 9.42% to $11.21. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Hold.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock increased by 8.06% to $11.93. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares rose 7.41% to $23.90. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE:RACE) shares moved upwards by 7.30% to $138.83. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.

Toyota Motor, Inc. (NYSE:TM) stock moved upwards by 6.60% to $115.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock increased by 6.41% to $31.86. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.

 

Losers

Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares declined 16.27% to $1.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) stock declined 7.14% to $1.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE:FCAU) stock fell 5.73% to $7.41. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) stock plummeted 4.50% to $33.94.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock plummeted 3.49% to $12.45.

 

