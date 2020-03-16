20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares moved upwards by 79.10% to $3.60 during Monday's pre-market session.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares rose 54.51% to $47.79. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 32.47% to $5.63.

• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) stock increased by 29.45% to $1.89. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORV) stock moved upwards by 23.44% to $0.39.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares moved upwards by 20.28% to $0.57. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 17.33% to $2.37.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock rose 15.65% to $1.33.

• Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock surged 15.27% to $13.44.

• Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) stock rose 9.71% to $0.34. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Feb 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

Losers

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock decreased by 33.77% to $2 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

• Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock decreased by 26.62% to $1.02.

• Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares plummeted 22.85% to $3.68.

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares decreased by 20.97% to $0.30. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Mar 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares declined 20.88% to $4.70. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on Mar 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock declined 18.90% to $0.90.

• Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares plummeted 18.33% to $4.10. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Jan 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares fell 18.31% to $0.67.

• Bausch Health Cos, Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares plummeted 17.49% to $15.50. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Feb 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.

• Predictive Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 17.11% to $1.55.