13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 8:34am   Comments
Gainers

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock rose 16.75% to $0.40 during Monday's pre-market session.

Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 7.62% to $0.34.

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares surged 6.57% to $0.89.

 

Losers

Six Flags Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SIX) stock plummeted 32.98% to $11.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.

Tenneco, Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares decreased by 25.43% to $4.10. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock plummeted 22.60% to $2.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE:FCAU) shares declined 22.44% to $7.74. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

Cedar Fair, Inc. (NYSE:FUN) stock declined 19.29% to $21.50. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $44.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares fell 19.20% to $12.50. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) shares fell 18.99% to $12.50. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Hold.

Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares decreased by 18.54% to $59. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $144.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares fell 18.24% to $13.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares plummeted 17.87% to $517.50. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on Mar 6, the current rating is at Outperform.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

