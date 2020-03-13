11 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 18.67% to $81.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $90.

• Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) stock surged 17.32% to $5.35. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 15.22% to $0.53.

• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock moved upwards by 13.35% to $4.67. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares increased by 12.91% to $22.04. The most recent rating by Baird, on Jan 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares increased by 12.06% to $6.97.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 11.96% to $0.22.

• Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares moved upwards by 10.70% to $14.49. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on Jan 2, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock moved upwards by 10.51% to $36.49. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.

• SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares increased by 10.27% to $5.58. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Feb 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Losers

• Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) stock plummeted 3.40% to $3.41 during Friday's pre-market session.