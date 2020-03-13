12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares increased by 23.07% to $0.39 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:NAT) stock surged 17.88% to $3.23.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock surged 17.57% to $16.26. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 17.43% to $1.28. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on Jan 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $2.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock rose 15.04% to $8.95. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock moved upwards by 13.55% to $7.96. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares moved upwards by 12.46% to $37.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) shares increased by 11.60% to $173.01. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Mar 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $225.

• General Electric, Inc. (NYSE:GE) shares surged 11.56% to $8.06. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

• Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock surged 11.25% to $3.61. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 13.24% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares declined 5.25% to $0.72.