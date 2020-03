11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) stock surged 19.82% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Losers

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares fell 37.57% to $2.16 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares plummeted 21.81% to $0.50.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock plummeted 19.75% to $0.49.

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares plummeted 18.20% to $0.13.

• Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) stock declined 16.87% to $6.85.

• ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares declined 13.75% to $31.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) shares fell 13.70% to $7.94.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares fell 13.30% to $0.71.

• Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE:PBR) shares decreased by 12.70% to $5.98.

• Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares decreased by 12.68% to $0.80.