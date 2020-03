13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DXC) stock moved upwards by 12.20% to $18.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) stock surged 7.01% to $8.40.

• Daqo New Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DQ) stock surged 5.65% to $60.00.

Losers

• Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) shares plummeted 15.15% to $8.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock declined 7.10% to $1.57.

• SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares declined 5.05% to $111.02.

• Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares decreased by 4.96% to $224.

• Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) stock fell 4.94% to $7.70.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares plummeted 4.90% to $23.50.

• Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares declined 4.23% to $31.50.

• Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock decreased by 3.90% to $27.83.

• Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares decreased by 3.77% to $16.85.

• Shopify, Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares fell 3.72% to $433.41.