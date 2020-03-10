Market Overview

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 8:54am   Comments
Gainers

At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) stock moved upwards by 23.42% to $3.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Jan 21, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 11.60% to $2.79. The most recent rating by BTIG, on Jan 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares moved upwards by 10.55% to $21.80. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 2, is at Sell, with a price target of $33.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares rose 9.98% to $37.90. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 5, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares moved upwards by 9.01% to $22.75.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares increased by 8.99% to $23.71. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $32.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares moved upwards by 8.72% to $661.02. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Market Outperform.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock rose 8.30% to $5.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) shares moved upwards by 7.77% to $52.01. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.

Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE:RACE) stock surged 6.92% to $147.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 6, is at Overweight, with a price target of $185.

 

Losers

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock plummeted 29.28% to $15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market Movers

