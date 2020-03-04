13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock increased by 14.3% to $0.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares increased by 13.1% to $0.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.50.
- Abercrombie & Fitch, Inc. (NYSE: ANF) stock rose 4.1% to $13.20. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) stock rose 4.1% to $30.77. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: VIPS) shares increased by 3.6% to $13.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $13.50.
- Tupperware Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TUP) stock rose 3.3% to $2.49. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $10.23. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on February 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 3.0% to $768.00. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Market Outperform.
Losers
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares fell 7.3% to $31.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares decreased by 5.9% to $0.52.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares plummeted 4.0% to $22.20. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock fell 3.3% to $17.18.
- Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock declined 3.1% to $0.38.
