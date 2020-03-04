36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares increased by 34.1% to $0.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares increased by 26.9% to $18.40. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.
- Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock rose 20.9% to $2.14.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock increased by 20.8% to $9.00. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares increased by 14.9% to $47.06. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE: UNH) shares rose 9.5% to $286.04. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $362.00.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) stock rose 9.2% to $280.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $362.00.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares surged 8.5% to $4.65. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Cigna, Inc. (NYSE: CI) stock surged 8.4% to $205.00. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $240.00.
- Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock rose 8.4% to $0.95.
- Centene, Inc. (NYSE: CNC) shares increased by 8.2% to $58.50. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares surged 5.9% to $41.85.
- NuCana, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $8.30.
- InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares surged 5.7% to $4.85.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $26.00. The most recent rating by Barclays, on March 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock surged 5.1% to $3.30. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock rose 4.8% to $2.20.
- CVS Health, Inc. (NYSE: CVS) shares increased by 4.8% to $65.50. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $109.00.
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) stock increased by 4.6% to $17.30.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock surged 4.5% to $5.56.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock surged 4.3% to $47.48.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $49.53. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.
- Health Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) stock increased by 3.4% to $29.04. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on March 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.
- Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $86.37. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on February 25, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares increased by 3.4% to $16.06. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock plummeted 20.2% to $15.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.42.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock fell 8.6% to $13.12. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITO) stock fell 5.9% to $2.89. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock plummeted 5.6% to $2.04.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock decreased by 5.4% to $0.35. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares plummeted 4.6% to $0.39.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock decreased by 4.3% to $3.75.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock fell 3.9% to $0.58. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 3.7% to $10.38. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares plummeted 3.4% to $3.15.
