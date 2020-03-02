6 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock surged 2.2% to $127.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $105.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock increased by 2.0% to $49.95. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
Losers
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock declined 5.0% to $9.10 during Monday's pre-market session.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 4.3% to $26.19. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock fell 3.8% to $0.18.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock fell 2.1% to $81.50. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.
Pre-Market Outlook
