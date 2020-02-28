18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) stock surged 14.6% to $5.95 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $4.65.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock increased by 12.6% to $9.50.
- JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock rose 4.3% to $16.97. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock increased by 4.2% to $4.21.
- 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) stock increased by 2.9% to $154.44. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 29, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $175.00.
Losers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares plummeted 19.2% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares plummeted 7.8% to $20.30. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock decreased by 5.5% to $8.67. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares plummeted 5.0% to $2.85. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.31.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares fell 3.8% to $29.02. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares decreased by 3.4% to $0.18. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
- Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares plummeted 2.4% to $31.25. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $44.00.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares fell 2.2% to $10.15. The most recent rating by Gordon Haskett, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 2.1% to $1.90. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
- Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: LUV) stock plummeted 2.0% to $45.70. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.00.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock fell 2.0% to $282.10. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $367.00.
