4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares surged 1.9% to $41.96 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock fell 8.5% to $60.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock fell 1.1% to $43.00. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) shares declined 1.0% to $41.75. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.
