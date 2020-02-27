Market Overview

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares surged 1.9% to $41.96 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock fell 8.5% to $60.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock fell 1.1% to $43.00. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) shares declined 1.0% to $41.75. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

