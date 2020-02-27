10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $2.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Elastic, Inc. (NYSE: ESTC) shares rose 7.5% to $68.52. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $110.00.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares increased by 5.7% to $0.29.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock surged 5.0% to $80.50. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.
Losers
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock plummeted 4.3% to $38.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $54.00.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock fell 4.1% to $33.05. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock plummeted 3.3% to $45.91. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
- Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock fell 3.1% to $164.88. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $197.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.0% to $27.67. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock decreased by 3.0% to $58.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
