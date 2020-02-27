Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $2.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Elastic, Inc. (NYSE: ESTC) shares rose 7.5% to $68.52. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $110.00.
  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares increased by 5.7% to $0.29.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock surged 5.0% to $80.50. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.

 

Losers

  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock plummeted 4.3% to $38.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $54.00.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock fell 4.1% to $33.05. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock plummeted 3.3% to $45.91. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
  • Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock fell 3.1% to $164.88. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $197.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.0% to $27.67. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock decreased by 3.0% to $58.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + AMD)

AMD Retains Strong Grip On Retail CPU Market Despite COVID-19 Threat, Report Says
Rough Start To New Week As Apple, Chip Stocks, Travel And Leisure Sector Hit Hard By Virus
25 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
AMD's Stock Could Be Due For A Pullback, These 2 Pros Say
AMD Approaching Levels That Present More Balanced Risk-Reward, Analyst Says
Why AMD's Coronavirus Impact Could Be Worse Than Intel, Nvidia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga