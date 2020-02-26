Market Overview

6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock rose 9.2% to $17.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE: FCAU) stock surged 7.5% to $12.84. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) shares increased by 5.5% to $4.21.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $27.76. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Tupperware Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TUP) shares increased by 2.2% to $3.18. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

 

Losers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares plummeted 3.7% to $770.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $800.00.

