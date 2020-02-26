Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares surged 2.2% to $27.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 1.8% to $43.94. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.

 

Losers

  • Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares decreased by 8.8% to $39.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
  • SINA, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINA) stock fell 7.8% to $32.58.
  • VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock plummeted 3.6% to $2.16. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE: DIS) shares plummeted 2.2% to $125.38. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on February 06, is at In-Line, with a price target of $144.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + BILI)

20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
How Shaquille O'Neal Negotiates, Picks His Portfolio
Sling TV Starts Losing Subscribers As Streaming Wars Intensify
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga