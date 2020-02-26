6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares surged 2.2% to $27.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 1.8% to $43.94. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.
Losers
- Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares decreased by 8.8% to $39.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
- SINA, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINA) stock fell 7.8% to $32.58.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock plummeted 3.6% to $2.16. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE: DIS) shares plummeted 2.2% to $125.38. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on February 06, is at In-Line, with a price target of $144.00.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
