15 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $1.74 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares declined 11.1% to $11.68 during Monday's pre-market session.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 8.3% to $2.31. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares fell 8.1% to $10.82. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares plummeted 8.1% to $30.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares fell 7.5% to $8.79. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock fell 7.3% to $4.19.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares plummeted 7.0% to $5.18.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock plummeted 6.6% to $0.23. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock declined 4.9% to $22.82. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) stock decreased by 3.6% to $120.02. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $124.00.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares decreased by 3.6% to $11.80. The most recent rating by Gordon Haskett, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares decreased by 3.5% to $55.84. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
- BEST, Inc. (NYSE: BEST) shares declined 2.3% to $5.35.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock declined 2.3% to $76.25. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $108.00.
Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.