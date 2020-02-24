21 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock increased by 11.3% to $4.61 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock rose 8.1% to $8.07.
- Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE: KGC) shares surged 7.4% to $6.40. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.25.
- Eldorado Gold, Inc. (NYSE: EGO) shares increased by 5.6% to $10.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.50.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares increased by 5.6% to $23.36. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Endeavour Silver, Inc. (NYSE: EXK) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.14.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $22.40. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) stock rose 4.9% to $3.45.
- Newmont, Inc. (NYSE: NEM) stock surged 4.2% to $51.50. The most recent rating by CIBC, on February 24, is at Outperformer, with a price target of $58.00.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) shares rose 3.6% to $10.32. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock rose 3.2% to $26.02. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 21, the current rating is at Hold.
- Iamgold, Inc. (NYSE: IAG) shares surged 2.4% to $3.21.
Losers
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) shares plummeted 7.4% to $15.03 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares decreased by 6.0% to $11.23. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) shares fell 5.8% to $40.53.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) stock fell 5.5% to $51.60. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 11, the current rating is at Underperform.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) stock decreased by 5.4% to $47.67.
- Israel Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: ICL) stock plummeted 4.8% to $3.65. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on January 16, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock declined 3.2% to $211.29. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
- Albemarle, Inc. (NYSE: ALB) stock plummeted 3.2% to $89.50. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $116.00.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares plummeted 2.9% to $36.52.
