4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $0.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Marathon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: MPC) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $60.43. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $74.00.

 

Losers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.52 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares decreased by 1.8% to $20.30. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.

