4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $0.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Marathon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: MPC) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $60.43. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $74.00.
Losers
