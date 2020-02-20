7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Adesto Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares moved upwards by 55.4% to $12.42 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- CommScope Holding Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares moved upwards by 10.4% to $16.00. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 08, the current rating is at Buy.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares increased by 5.3% to $134.54. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on February 20, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $157.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $60.10. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $28.94.
Losers
- Wix.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares plummeted 7.1% to $144.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $175.00.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares decreased by 1.7% to $32.11. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 14, the current rating is at Perform.
