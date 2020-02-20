8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Constellium, Inc. (NYSE: CSTM) stock increased by 9.0% to $13.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
- Albemarle, Inc. (NYSE: ALB) stock rose 2.2% to $91.10. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $100.00.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares rose 1.6% to $21.29. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE: CLF) stock plummeted 3.3% to $7.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock decreased by 3.2% to $3.68.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares plummeted 2.6% to $7.00.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 1.4% to $13.07.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares fell 1.1% to $220.19. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.