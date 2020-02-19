Market Overview

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Autohome, Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $82.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $100.76. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock rose 4.5% to $4.09. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.42. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock surged 2.4% to $46.50. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • DISH Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISH) stock rose 2.2% to $42.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.

 

Losers

  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock plummeted 24.6% to $2.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSG) shares declined 3.0% to $4.22. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 12, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

