3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock rose 1.7% to $69.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock rose 1.0% to $16.25. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
Losers
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) stock plummeted 2.6% to $274.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $255.00.
