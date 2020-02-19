Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock rose 1.7% to $69.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock rose 1.0% to $16.25. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

 

 

Losers

  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) stock plummeted 2.6% to $274.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $255.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2020 Benzinga.com.

 

