12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 8:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares moved upwards by 67.8% to $0.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) shares moved upwards by 23.2% to $50.14.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $27.35. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on January 31, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $2.30. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

 

Losers

HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares decreased by 5.0% to $36.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on February 07, the current rating is at Outperform.

Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares declined 2.6% to $10.75. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.

ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock plummeted 2.5% to $11.26.

Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares decreased by 2.2% to $4.03.

Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell 2.0% to $7.68. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) shares decreased by 1.9% to $95.00. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 10, the current rating is at Overweight.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) stock decreased by 1.6% to $1.23.

BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) shares fell 1.0% to $5.58.

