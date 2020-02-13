5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock moved upwards by 0.3% to $10.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock declined 7.9% to $3.98 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock declined 1.1% to $5.85. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock plummeted 1.1% to $4.20.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell 1.0% to $38.20. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on February 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
