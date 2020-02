13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock moved upwards by 22.8% to $2.48 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares increased by 10.7% to $2.90.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock increased by 9.9% to $3.44.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares rose 8.5% to $1.15.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock surged 7.8% to $3.60. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares surged 5.5% to $0.78.

• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock rose 3.7% to $1.13.

• Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares surged 3.6% to $0.55.

Losers

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stock plummeted 25.5% to $1.08 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares plummeted 10.4% to $0.37. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

• Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock plummeted 9.0% to $24.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares decreased by 6.3% to $0.27.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.40. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.