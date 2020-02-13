5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock rose 9.3% to $13.12 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock rose 3.9% to $31.65. The most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on November 18, is at Underweight, with a price target of $26.00.

• YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares rose 3.1% to $35.81. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

Losers

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares declined 3.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock decreased by 3.5% to $740.80. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 05, the current rating is at Hold.