12 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 12, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $0.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares rose 5.1% to $1.44.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares increased by 4.3% to $3.74.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.53.

 

Losers

Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares declined 27.3% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares decreased by 21.4% to $2.50.

PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares fell 19.1% to $1.44.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) shares decreased by 9.8% to $3.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) shares decreased by 5.8% to $19.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) stock fell 4.2% to $4.15.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock declined 4.0% to $20.50. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares fell 3.1% to $1.56.

Posted-In: Biotechnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

