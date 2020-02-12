12 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $0.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares rose 5.1% to $1.44.

• ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares increased by 4.3% to $3.74.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.53.

Losers

• Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares declined 27.3% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares decreased by 21.4% to $2.50.

• PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares fell 19.1% to $1.44.

• Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) shares decreased by 9.8% to $3.30.

• Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) shares decreased by 5.8% to $19.97.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) stock fell 4.2% to $4.15.

• Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock declined 4.0% to $20.50. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares fell 3.1% to $1.56.